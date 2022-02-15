PFF omits Bills’ Gabriel Davis in recent WR graphic

The 2020 NFL draft had a top-flight wide receiver class. There are many names that were selected at that year’s draft who have played very well in the league already.

Among those was Buffalo Bills wideout Gabriel Davis, a fourth-round pick.

Maybe it’s due to the depth of talent, but Pro Football Focus did omit Davis from one recent graphic pertaining to this group.

The football analytics outlet posted an image touting the 2020 draft receiver class. The word “studs” was tossed out.

However… no Davis. Check out the graphic below:

That 2020 WR class has some studs pic.twitter.com/yOB9cNeQqn — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 11, 2022

In no particular order, those shown above include Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos), Cee Dee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts) and Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals).

It’s not to say Davis was the lone snub here. Others such as Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool are also left off.

However, Davis does have a decent claim to be considered amongst the best.

Shown above are a few guys who simply blow away Davis in terms of some stats like yardage. Jefferson (3,016), Higgins (1,999), and even Jeudy (1,323) rank above Davis (1,148) in that statistic.

However, Davis’ claim to fame comes in the end zone. Of everyone he was drafted with, only Jefferson has more touchdowns in his career with 17. Davis has 13, more than everyone else.

That also only includes regular-season stats. Davis had four touchdowns in a single playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. That’s more than any player in NFL history has ever had in one postseason outing.

It’s just a graphic and nothing to really be up in arms about, but maybe Davis can use such things to motivate himself going forward. After the way he ended this past season, he’ll have a good look at increasing his yardage, and more importantly, snap counts.

While those with more yards than Davis so far in their careers deserve credit, Davis’ number in that category are also lower because his usage hasn’t been as high. There’s a good chance this changes in 2022.

Finally, let’s get one more complain out there.

C’mon PFF, two images of Jefferson and Lamb with so many other possible candidates to add to this graphic? We’ll let it slide… for now.

