PFF offers remarkable stat on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett from Week 12

The 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night certainly qualified as a breakout performance for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. It was Pickett’s best all-around performance highlighted by no turnovers and even a fourth-quarter drive to win the game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pickett graded out with an impressive 88.5. This was the second-highest-graded quarterback of the week and the highest grade by a rookie quarterback this season. Pickett threw for 174 yards on 20-for-28 passing with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Pickett also rushed for 32 yards on six carries.

But perhaps more remarkable is PFF noting this is the highest grade by Steelers quarterback in four seasons. Week 10 of the 2018 season, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 328 yards and five passing touchdowns on 22-for-25 passing. It was a near-perfect display en route to a 52-21 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. This game was a masterclass in quarterbacking and I honestly don’t put the two performances in the same class.

Nevertheless, the improvement in Pickett has been clear and this was definitely his best all-around performance of his rookie season.

Kenny Pickett’s 88.5 PFF grade vs the Colts: ♦️ second best by a QB in Week 12

🔸 best by a rookie QB in 2022

🔹 best by a Steelers QB since W10, 2018 pic.twitter.com/oYltJN2yDr — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) November 29, 2022

