PFF’s offensive tackle rankings: Where does Rashawn Slater rank among top 10?

It didn’t take long for Rashawn Slater to establish himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, earning All-Pro honors as a rookie.

Entering Year 4, where does he rank among the other players at his position? According to Pro Football Focus, Slater is the No. 9 overall tackle.

After missing almost the entire 2022 season, Slater came back strong in 2023 and played nearly as well as he did during his standout rookie season, especially when it came to pass protection. In fact, his 84.7 pass-blocking grade marked a career-high and ranked fifth among players at the position. On the other hand, his 59.5 run-blocking grade ranked just 48th, which shows that the young player still has room for improvement.

After missing most of the 2022 season with a torn biceps, Slater returned and started all regular-season games in 2023. Upon returning to the field, he was prolific in the pass-blocking department, allowing just 38 pressures on 726 pass-block snaps.

Along with continuing to be a dominant force at protecting Justin Herbert’s blindside, it’s imperative that he returns to form as a run blocker, something he was sharp at in his first two seasons, especially as the offense will take a run-heavy approach.

