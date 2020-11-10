PFF: NT DaVon Hamilton leads Jags with highest grade for second consecutive week

James Johnson

After garnering the Jags’ highest individual Pro Football Focus grade against the Los Angeles Chargers Week 7 (86.6), rookie nose tackle DaVon Hamilton  continued his dominance Week 9 and led the way once again. According to the databases analysis, the rookie accumulated a grade of 87.9 this week against the Houston Texans. As a result, he also made PFF’s top-5 rookies list for Week 9 by Mike Renner.


Hamilton’s dominance over the last two weeks only adds to the contributions the 2020 draft class has provided the Jags when looking at names like Laviska Shenault, James Robinson, and Daniel Thomas (on special teams). His performances also should give Jags fans optimism about the future as the defensive line was a big concern heading into the regular season.


Hamilton wasn’t alone in terms of his dominance in the trenches, however, as Doug Costin (who got to start over Taven Bryan) earned an 87.9 grade figure. That actually didn’t come as a shock when looking at how he aided the team with pressuring Deshaun Watson and disrupting the run game.



If Hamilton continues to stand out, the Jags will have yet another young appealing piece to build around from their struggling defense like Myles Jack and Josh Allen. Costin also has the opportunity to prove he can be a vital part of the Jags’ defense and make the line a stronger group than they initially looked to be during the first half of the season.