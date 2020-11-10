PFF: NT DaVon Hamilton leads Jags with highest grade for second consecutive week

After garnering the Jags’ highest individual Pro Football Focus grade against the Los Angeles Chargers Week 7 (86.6), rookie nose tackle DaVon Hamilton continued his dominance Week 9 and led the way once again. According to the databases analysis, the rookie accumulated a grade of 87.9 this week against the Houston Texans. As a result, he also made PFF’s top-5 rookies list for Week 9 by Mike Renner.

#HOUvsJAX grades are updated: Another big performance for DaVon Hamilton with the highest #Jaguars game grade in Week 9 🔹Grade 89.7

🔹QB pressures 4, including 1 sack pic.twitter.com/L2NzK7EAG3 — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 9, 2020





Hamilton’s dominance over the last two weeks only adds to the contributions the 2020 draft class has provided the Jags when looking at names like Laviska Shenault, James Robinson, and Daniel Thomas (on special teams). His performances also should give Jags fans optimism about the future as the defensive line was a big concern heading into the regular season.

Jags' rookie Davon Hamilton was DOMINANT against LAC pic.twitter.com/ZyT2XyKWCe — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 26, 2020





Hamilton wasn’t alone in terms of his dominance in the trenches, however, as Doug Costin (who got to start over Taven Bryan) earned an 87.9 grade figure. That actually didn’t come as a shock when looking at how he aided the team with pressuring Deshaun Watson and disrupting the run game.

Highest-graded rookie defenders in Wk 9

1. Davon Hamilton, Jaguars DT – 89.7

2. Doug Costin, Jaguars DT – 87.9 pic.twitter.com/LT1oH6lEmW — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2020









If Hamilton continues to stand out, the Jags will have yet another young appealing piece to build around from their struggling defense like Myles Jack and Josh Allen. Costin also has the opportunity to prove he can be a vital part of the Jags’ defense and make the line a stronger group than they initially looked to be during the first half of the season.