PFF is not bullish on the Colts’ secondary

The Indianapolis Colts secondary has gone through some big changes over the course of the offseason, and Pro Football Focus doesn’t seem too bullish on the current makeup of the room.

While the unit did add five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a two-year deal, Pro Football Focus has the Colts secondary ranked 23rd in the NFL while leading the tier labeled “Serious Flaws.”

23. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

CB: Stephon Gilmore

CB: Isaiah Rodgers

NCB: Kenny Moore II

S: Rodney McLeod

S: Julian Blackmon Before the Stephon Gilmore signing, this unit was trending toward uncertainty. Gilmore was still very much an elite cornerback when healthy last season, although it wasn’t widely talked about because he was doing it on a hapless Panthers team. He finished with the ninth-highest coverage grade in the NFL.

The signing of Gilmore really boosts this unit’s stock, and he’ll need to stay healthy in order for the group to reach its ceiling. Isaiah Rodgers is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league and appears on his way toward a breakout campaign.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting on an update about Kenny Moore’s contract situation. If the Colts stand pat on the deal he currently has, there is a chance Moore is advised to hold out of training camp. We probably won’t know much until closer to training camp.

The safety room took a pretty big hit this offseason when starter Khari Willis surprisingly retired. They are likely to rely on veteran Rodney McLeod to fill the void while rookie Nick Cross waits in the wings to be the starter.

The Colts secondary will be tested plenty against a strong group of wide receivers in 2022, but there is still plenty of upside in both the cornerback and safety rooms entering the new season.

