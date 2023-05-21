PFF: No Bills players named among top players under 25

The Buffalo Bills are no longer a team rooting for potential.

It’s already there.

Pro Football Focus released their annual list of the top-25 players in the NFL under the age of 25. Not a single member of the Bills appears.

It’s a two-fold reaction.

The Bills do have players under that age on their roster.

Unfortunately, they have not panned out to become players worth of being on such a ranking.

Pass rusher Greg Rousseau and cornerback Kaiir Elam are top candidates that could feature, but the former first-round picks are still trying to put it all together in the NFL.

But on the flip side which was previously teased, Buffalo’s cornerstone pieces the team really leans on simply… are no longer under 25 years old.

Quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Tre’Davious White and receiver Stefon Diggs aren’t exactly old yet, but they are well-established NFL players at this point.

The clock isn’t ticking on the Bills, but some younger pieces to feature on this PFF in the future would be welcomed.

