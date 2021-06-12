PFF names Smith a top NFL safety

Harrison Smith has starred for the Minnesota Vikings since being drafted in 2012 and remains one of the best safeties in all of the NFL.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top-32 safeties in the entire league and despite Smith having a seemingly pedestrian 2020 from afar, he was still ranked second at the position.

Says PFF:

Smith’s rookie season was in 2012, and he has never had a poor healthy season since that point — the kind of consistent excellence that Smith has been able to maintain for the Vikings is freakish at the safety position. The former Notre Dame star had a relative down year in 2020, but he still recorded five picks, five pass breakups and better-than-average grades in every facet of play.

Only Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos was ranked ahead of Smith.

Related: Madden ’21 ratings for every former Notre Dame player

Smith is entering his 10th season with the Vikings and although getting a bit long in the tooth by NFL standards, remains one of the best non-offensive linemen to enter the league from Notre Dame in recent memory.