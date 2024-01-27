PFF names Quentin Lake an early breakout candidate for Rams in 2024

Quentin Lake didn’t begin the 2023 season as a starter. He played 15 or fewer snaps in each of the first five games before getting more of an opportunity in Week 6 against the Cardinals when he played 27 snaps – a number that increased in each of the following four weeks, too.

He became the Rams’ primary nickel defender, lining up in the slot for the majority of the game. The slot wasn’t his natural position coming out of UCLA in 2022, but he’s transitioned nicely to that role with the Rams now that Jalen Ramsey is gone.

Looking ahead to 2024, Lake is a promising young player for Los Angeles, one Pro Football Focus has high hopes for. PFF’s Jonathon Macri picked one breakout player for every team in 2024 and Lake was his selection for the Rams.

Lake didn’t emerge on the Rams defense as a consistent contributor until about Week 6 of his second year in the league, where he began fulfilling the nickel corner duties for the defense. Lake struggled throughout this first year as a starter but eventually started to play better and increase his playing time, ultimately leading to a strong 70.0 overall PFF grade, 77.2 PFF run-defense grade and 66.6 PFF coverage grade, including the playoffs. The 2022 sixth-round pick appeared to perform well enough to potentially hold down that starting job for 2024.

The Rams’ secondary could have a very different look next season, but Lake should remain a key part of the group. Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Fuller and John Johnson are all pending free agents and may not be re-signed. It’s possible the Rams could move Lake back to a more traditional safety role, but given the way he played in the slot, that seems unlikely.

Either way, Lake is a good piece to have on defense heading into next season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire