PFF names Preston Hodge the highest-graded returning Big 12 cornerback

We already know that Colorado’s offseason transfer portal haul was quite impressive, but if Pro Football Focus grades are worth valuing highly, the Buffs are in for a big season. PFF College released a list of the highest-graded returning cornerbacks in the Big 12, and Colorado newcomer Preston Hodge topped the pack.

Hodge had an incredible junior season for the Liberty Flames in 2023, deflecting away eight passes while snagging two interceptions. Those stats helped him achieve a 90.0 grade from PFF. That score topped other Big 12 stars such as Wester Virginia’s Ayden Garnes, Arizona’s Tacario Davis and Kansas’ duo of Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant.

Hodge appears in line for a starting spot on the outside and will likely team up with Travis Hunter and DJ McKinney to give CU a dynamic nickel package. Fans should be excited about what this trio of corners can bring.

About to put the whole WORLD on notice. https://t.co/CrY332wSuI — Preston Hodge (@nolimitp3_) June 21, 2024

