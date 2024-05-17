PFF names Paulson Adebo one of the NFL’s most underrated players

Paulson Adebo developed into a player the New Orleans saints could lean on in 2023. The cornerback is going into his fourth season in black and gold, and he’s gotten the team through some tough situations when Marshon Lattimore was sidelined by injuries and Alontae Taylor was getting picked on while learning to cover the slot. Adebo is still searching for his first Pro Bowl Games appearance, but he is well-known to those in the know.

And he’s starting to draw more attention. Pro Football Focus analyst Zoltan Buday, who identified the most underrated player on all 32 teams. Here’s why he says Adebo stands apart from his Saints teammates:

Although Adebo has earned a lot of playing time since the Saints drafted him in the third round in 2021, it was not until 2023 that he put it all together and started playing as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. His 78.7 PFF overall grade ranked 15th among cornerbacks in 2023, and he orchestrated a three-game stretch between Weeks 8 and 10 as the NFL’s highest-graded cornerback in coverage (94.6). Adebo recorded four interceptions over those three weeks

While he’s intercepted just seven passes in 44 career games, Adebo has gotten his hands on plenty of footballs. He’s tied with L’Jarius Sneed for the most passes defensed (33) since entering the league in 2021, which ranks 16th among all cornerbacks over the last three years.

And like Sneed, Adebo is headed for a big payday. After being traded to the Tennessee Titans this offseason, Sneed agreed to terms on a four-year, $76.4 million deal that guaranteed him $51.4 million at signing. For context, Sneed has matched Adebo’s totals in interceptions (7) and passes deflected (33) while playing in four more games. He’s also more than two years Adebo’s senior, having turned 27 in January (Adebo celebrates his 25th birthday in July).

So Adebo won’t be an underrated player much longer. If he can sustain his impressive level of play in 2023 into 2024 he’ll be a coveted free agent in 2025. The question then becomes whether the Saints can afford to re-sign him. With trade speculation surrounding Lattimore, Adebo’s uncertain future helps explain why the Saints have drafted second-round corners like Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry in recent years. For now, they should enjoy the benefits of strong depth in the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire