PFF names Panthers’ Achilles heel for possible 2024 playoff run

We’re not breaking any news here when we tell you that the Carolina Panthers are not very likely to make the playoffs this upcoming season. In fact, their current odds to do so are amongst the very worst in the league.

But if they were to make an improbable run, what is the one outcome they cannot afford?

Pro Football Focus analyst Gordon McGuinness recently named one reason why each NFC team won’t make the playoffs in 2024. And if that is indeed Carolina’s fate for the seventh straight season, McGuinness believes it’ll be because quarterback Bryce Young doesn’t develop as needed.

He writes:

Year 2 of Bryce Young’s NFL career will be pivotal — not just for him but also for the Panthers. New head coach Dave Canales, as well as the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette at wide receiver, will give the 2023 first overall pick a chance to take a step forward. Still, his 56.0 PFF grade last year ranked 37th out of the 39th quarterbacks who dropped back at least 200 times, so there’s a long way to go.

Young didn’t live up to the billing of last year’s No. 1 overall pick, passing for just 179.8 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. And his support system—which consisted of a compromised coaching staff, unreliable receivers and a battered offensive line—was even worse.

2024, however, should provide a much more stable situation for Young—who will be working with two shiny new weapons, two highly-paid hog mollies and a fresh voice in head coach Dave Canales.

