PFF names Panthers’ 3 best players ahead of 2024 seaosn

Who is in the Carolina Panthers’ big three?

Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema has rounded up the top three players for each team as we head into the 2024 campaign. Starting off the trio for Carolina is an obvious choice—defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Brown is fresh off setting the NFL’s single-season record for most tackles by a lineman. The first-time Pro Bowler also lit up numbers for PFF, earning a career-high 90.9 overall defensive grade.

Following Brown is Jaycee Horn, who has proved to be one of the league’s most effective cornerbacks . . . when he’s on the field. The oft-injured former eighth overall pick earned an 84.1 overall mark over six games in 2023, topping his 74.1 from 2022 and his 67.8 from 2021.

Rounding out the group is free-agent signing Jadeveon Clowney. Sikkema wrote the following about the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher:

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney posted the third-highest season grade of his career last year (85.7), and although he is new to the team and only getting older, he is one of the Panthers’ top players. No single full-time Panthers offensive player earned a season grade above 78.0 in 2023.

Sikkema noted that guard Robert Hunt, who inked a five-year, $100 million pact with the Panthers this offseason, was also under consideration for a spot.

