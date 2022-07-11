PFF names one 2023 NFL draft prospect to watch for Jets

Pro Football Focus hinted that the retooling of the New York Jets offseason line might continue moving forward.

The football analytics outlet named a 2023 NFL draft prospect that’s an early match for the Jets this upcoming college football season. The selection was Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Ika being the pick comes as New York already began a big overhaul of their defensive front this spring. The Jets added pass rusher Jermaine Johnson via the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, plus other pieces came via free agency in the likes of Soloman Thomas and Jacob Martin.

However, New York could continue to add to the D-line because of the rotation Robert Saleh’s defense uses. There would be snaps to go around in the coach’s scheme, plus the Jets could find a long-term partner for Quinnen Williams in the middle.

Here’s how PFF breaks down the pick:

NEW YORK JETS: DI SIAKI IKA, BAYLOR Robert Saleh will continue to invest in his defensive lines no matter where he’s plying his trade. Ika brings something to the table that the Jets don’t quite have currently after Folorunso Fatukasi walked in free agency, and that’s an immovable block in the middle of the defense. He’s more than just that, however, as the 6-foot-4, 350-pounder earned an 85.7 pass-rushing grade last season, as well.

