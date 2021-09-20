PFF names a Notre Dame defender as their week 3 MVP

What can’t Kyle Hamilton do? Tackles for loss, interceptions, pass break ups, he was all over the field this weekend against Purdue. The effort has made many notice his greatness, even though a whole lot of us have known about that since he first stepped onto campus.

It very rare to have a player at the back end of a defense have such a large impact all over the field but that is Hamilton in a nutshell. This weeks impressive stat line, which included 10 tackles, two pass break ups, and the games sealing interception was just what he does. This morning Pro Football Focus named Hamilton their week 3 defensive MVP and the recognition shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week🏆 pic.twitter.com/F8Y9xp5hlO — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2021

Are All-American honors, the Thorpe Award and other hardware on the way to Hamilton’s home? If he keeps playing like this, they sure are.