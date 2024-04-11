PFF names Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw as best Day 2 fit for Colts

Pro Football Focus named Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as the best Day 2 fit for the Indianapolis Colts.

Here is the reasoning from Dalton Wasserman on that pairing:

“Indianapolis led the NFL in Cover-3 usage in 2023. Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was the best Cover-3 cornerback in this class over the past two seasons, posting an 83.4 coverage grade. His size and feel for zone coverages would be an asset. Rakestraw also recorded an outstanding 89.0 run-defense grade in 2023.”

Rakestraw played nearly 2,000 snaps in college, most of which came on the boundary, but he does have slot experience as well.

Rakestraw has been a sound tackler, missing only eight of his 81 attempts over the last two seasons. As a result, he’s been one of PFF’s highest-graded run defenders at the cornerback position during that span.

In coverage over his career, Rakestraw allowed a completion rate of 59.7 percent at 12.4 yards per catch with 21 pass breakups, 10 of which came in 2022, but only one interception.

Lance Zierlein’s NFL comp for Rakestraw is Roger McCreary. Here is what Zierlein had to say about him in his pre-draft report:

“Rakestraw plays the game with good physicality and a competitive tilt that defensive back coaches will enjoy. He’s strong but not as big or fast as teams usually like when picking within the first three rounds of the draft. However, he’s hard-nosed in press and has the body control and anticipation to play a sticky brand of man coverage over the first two levels. He’s quicker than fast and does a nice job of breaking quickly on throws in front of him with well-timed challenges to knock the ball free. He intercepted only one pass during his college career, which could be a concern, but his willingness and toughness in run support work in his favor. Rakestraw could become a good backup with eventual starter potential in the right scheme.”

When discussing Rakestraw, particularly when it comes to potential interest the Colts might have, it’s important to note his athletic testing.

Rakestraw measures in at 5-11 and weighs 183 pounds. Following his Pro Day performance, which was better than the NFL combine, Rakestraw posted a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 6.14, and featured a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and a 4.38-second shuttle.

The reason that this is of potential significance to the Colts is that over the last two drafts, GM Chris Ballard has constructed two of the more athletic draft classes. In 2022, the lowest RAS by a Ballard draft pick was 9.34. Last year, nine of his 12 selections had a RAS above 9.0, and the lowest was 8.48.

To read more about the Colts and RAS, click here.

If the Colts were to take Rakestraw, or any cornerback for that matter on Day 2, that likely means they either addressed receiver, took tight end Brock Bowers, or potentially edge rusher in the first round.

Cornerback remains the biggest need for the Colts. Last season, the Colts’ secondary ranked 22nd in yards per pass attempt allowed and 22nd in pass breakups. During their final four games, the Colts allowed a completion rate of 68 percent, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

As the roster is currently constructed, Kenny Moore will be in the slot, with JuJu Brents presumably at one of the boundary positions with Dallis Flowers, who is coming off an Achilles injury, and Jaylon Jones competing for the other starting spot.

In a very deep cornerback class, Rakestraw is PFF’s ninth-ranked cornerback and their 42nd-rated prospect overall.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire