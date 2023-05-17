PFF names John Johnson as one more offseason move Jets should make

With the draft and most of free agency in the books, rosters across the NFL are mostly set. But there are still some free agents out there that can help fill in gaps for teams as we get closer to training camp.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger recently came up with one last offseason move each NFL team should make. For the Jets, he’s eyeing the backend of the defense with safety John Johnson III.

The Jets made a strong value trade with the Baltimore Ravens for safety Chuck Clark and have some solid depth options, but if they want to add a true deep-third free safety with range, the ability to occasionally cover the slot and versatility in three-safety personnel packages, Johnson could add another dimension on the back end.

Clark and Jordan Whitehead are the current projected starters for the Jets. Johnson would add extra value to the backend for a team that has pushed all its chips into the pot. Johnson has 12 career interceptions over six seasons between the Rams and Browns. He has at least one interception in every season.

Johnson has also reached 100 tackles three times, including last season when he totaled 101 tackles.

Adding a player like Johnson could give defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a lot of versatility across the board. We’ll see if the Jets actually go through with it.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire