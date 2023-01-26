PFF names Jahan Dotson as Commanders’ early breakout candidate for 2023

The Washington Commanders moved back five spots in the 2023 NFL draft, adding additional selections before taking Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 16 overall.

Some criticized Washington for the pick, saying how could the Commanders pass on Chris Olave and Jameson Williams? Those who criticized the move had apparently never seen Dotson play.

Dotson jumped out of the gates fast in 2022. Dotson caught three passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL game. He was Pepsi NFL rookie of the week.

Unfortunately, Washington’s quarterbacks would struggle, and Dotson injured his hamstring in Week 4. He’d miss the next five games, and once he did return, it took him a few weeks to get acclimated again.

Dotson finished his rookie season with 35 receptions for 523 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. Dotson’s numbers didn’t match other rookie receivers, but it is clear Dotson looks like a future star.

Pro Football Focus recently began looking ahead to 2023, naming one breakout player for all 32 teams. For the Commanders, that player was Dotson.

It’s not like rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson was a secret in 2022 — he led the team in receiving touchdowns — but his contributions came in spikes rather than consistency throughout the season. Dotson finished the season with three of his best games in the last month, including 2.2 yards per route run against the vaunted 49ers defense and 3.3 against the Cowboys.

While Washington’s quarterback situation for 2023 is uncertain for now, whoever starts under center will benefit with Dotson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel at wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire