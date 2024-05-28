PFF names Jack Conklin as the Browns 2024 bounce-back candidate

The last two seasons for Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin have not ended the way he wanted: suffering two serious injuries. After working hard to rehab for 2023, his season ended in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Conklin is currently working hard to prepare for 2024, with training camp just around the corner.

In a recent article from PFF, they named Jack Conklin as Cleveland’s bounce-back candidate this year.

“The Browns reached the AFC wild-card game despite one of their better offensive players leaving the season opener with a knee injury and never returning. Admittedly, Conklin wasn’t amazing in 2022, but he was arguably the NFL’s best right tackle from 2019 to 2021, when he allowed just nine sacks on 2,549 snaps — a ridiculous .35% sack rate. If the 29-year-old can stay healthy and look more like his prior form, the Browns’ offense could find an even better rhythm, a scary proposition for defenses.”

The Browns paid Conklin for a reason, and Andrew Berry extended him because of his performance on the field. But after back-to-back lower body injuries, you have to wonder how long it’ll take him to get back and what he looks like when he does. Luckily for the Browns, they have Dawand Jones and can slowly bring Conklin along.

