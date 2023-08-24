PFF names Giants QB Daniel Jones Offensive Player of Preseason Week 2

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was nearly unstoppable in his preseason debut last Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, completing eight of his nine attempts for 69 yards and one touchdown.

The sole incompletion came on a pass to tight end Darren Waller that was dropped following a big hit.

Jones drew near-universal praise for his performance and was recently named the Pro Football Focus Offensive Player of the Week for the second week of the preseason.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB DANIEL JONES, NEW YORK GIANTS Jones was on the field for just one drive in Week 2, but it was more than enough, as the Giants’ starting quarterback went 8-of-9 for 69 yards and a touchdown. The most notable aspect of the drive was that Jones targeted tight end Darren Waller four times, with Waller coming away with three receptions for 30 yards. The early signs are there that the former Raiders star will be Jones’ favorite target in the regular season.

“Jones was nearly flawless on his lone drive in the New York Giants‘ preseason Week 2 win,” Gordon McGuinness added.

Fittingly, Jones headed up the PFF Team of the Week that featured a second Giant, safety Dane Belton. He made the cut alongside fellow safety DeMarcco Hellams.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire