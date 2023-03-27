PFF names Giants possible landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins, Kevin Byard

Are the New York Giants done fortifying their wide receivers group?

Perhaps. But there are pundits and experts that still believe the Giants are in need of a “No. 1” wideout despite general manager Joe Schoen publicly stating that was not one of his top priorities this offseason.

One player in particular that would fit that bill is Arizona Cardinals’ five-time Pro Bowler, DeAndre Hopkins. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus identifies the Giants as a possible landing spot for Hopkins.

Possible Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots Hopkins has been the biggest name on the trading block all offseason, and in a year where elite receivers are hard to come by, he is still an option that must be tempting for several teams, even with his contract. That contract, long seen as an outlier by the rest of the NFL, is significantly more palatable now than it was when he first received it, which could tempt some teams into parting with a draft pick to secure a No. 1 option. Hopkins has gained over 2.0 yards per route run for his entire career despite having a rough quarterback situation for much of that time. He caught over 50% of contested catches last season and at 30 years old, he still likely has multiple seasons at the top before decline sets in.

The Giants could surely use a player such as Hopkins but they would have to trade for him since he is under contract through 2024.

Schoen already made his blockbuster move for a receiver this offseason when he dealt a 2023 third-round selection to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

People forget that Waller, although formally listed as a tight end, is used more as a wide receiver and will be the hands for Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Another player Monson sees the Giants as a fit for is Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard.

Byard may be a casualty of a rebuild that the Tennessee Titans seem very close to pulling the trigger on. He has been one of the best safeties in the league since he came into the NFL and is particularly adept in coverage. With a significant contract, he may not have a red-hot market, but if a deal can be done to minimize his cap hit to a new team, Byard could transform a secondary in an instant. He is still on the right side of 30 years old, though this will be the last offseason where that is true.

Again, the Giants just signed Bobby McCain in free agency so they likely won’t pursue Byard.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire