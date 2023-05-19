PFF names Giants LT Andrew Thomas to their ‘Top 25 Under 25’ list

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was listed as one of Pro Football Focus’ “Top 25 Under 25,” coming in at No. 10 overall.

Thomas took a major leap in his sophomore season in 2022. He earned a 78.9 grade in 2021 and an elite 90.3 grade in 2022. His 89.9 pass-blocking grade in 2022 was one of the highest marks in the league, and he allowed just seven sacks or hits on 700 pass-blocking snaps.

Quick correction: 2022 was not Thomas’ second season, but his third in the NFL. He was the fourth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft out of Georgia.

That aside, all else is correct. Thomas had a nightmarish rookie year and his ascent to becoming a top lineman has been a gradual process. He was named a Second-team All-Pro last year.

The Giants made the easy decision of picking up Thomas’ fifth-year option earlier this offseason and expectations are that he’ll eventually be signed to a long-term deal.

If you are wondering why Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence aren’t on the list, they’re all over 25 (Barkley is now 26).

