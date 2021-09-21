PFF names Giants’ Daniel Jones Offensive Player of Week 2

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went off in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team, throwing for 249 yards and a score, rushing for an additional 95 yards and a score.

A Darius Slayton drop and a C.J. Board “holding” penalty cost him quite a bit more, too.

Despite those issues and a last-second 30-29 loss, Pro Football Focus has not only named Jones to their Team of the Week, they also named him the Offensive Player of the Week.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB DANIEL JONES, NEW YORK GIANTS The Giants may have let Thursday Night Football slip away from them in their one-point loss to the Washington Football Team, but quarterback Daniel Jones did everything he could to lead them to victory. He led all quarterbacks in Week 2 in total completions on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield with 11, and even that could have been more, as two more of his downfield throws were dropped. The third-year quarterback also led the position in positively graded throws and recorded the week’s lowest negatively graded throw rate, an impressive feat, given that he was under pressure on 44.7% of his dropbacks. Jones didn’t let pressure disrupt the timing of the offense, standing tall in the pocket and delivering accurate throws. He also showed off the impact he can make in the running game with three runs of 10-plus yards, tying Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts for the most of the week. The Duke product earned the first 90.0-plus single-game grade (91.3) of his career, a step in the right direction in a pivotal year.

Jones’ strong performance comes on the heels of a decent game against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. The knock on him there is that he lost a fumble trying to dive for a first down.

Through two weeks of the regular season, Jones has completed 63.8% of his passes for 516 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns (8.1 ypc).

