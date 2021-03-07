PFF names G Brandon Scherff as perfect free-agent match for Vikings

Kyle Ratke
·1 min read
A big item on the to-do list for Rick Spielman and the Vikings this offseason is to improve the offensive line.

Seth Galina over at Pro Football Focus listed former Washington guard Brandon Scherff as the perfect free-agent fit for the Vikings.

Here’s what Galina wrote about the fit:

The Vikings need at least some semblance of inside protection, and signing Scherff to reunite with Kirk Cousins would go a long way toward fixing some of Minnesota’s woes on offense. Scherff has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL since entering the league, and he’s coming off career-high marks as both a pass-blocker and a run-blocker. Overall, his 86.3 PFF grade ranked fourth among all guards in the NFL.

Last season, Vikings guards produced a cumulative overall grade of 50.6 to go with an abysmally low 37.9 pass-blocking grade. They need an upgrade here more than any other team in the league by far.

This would be an absolutely huge boost for the Vikings. Scherff spent the last six seasons in Washington after being the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He’s made four Pro Bowls and was named to the All-Pro team last season.

The big question here is whether or not the Vikings would be able to afford someone like Scherff. Per Over The Cap, the Vikings have -$3.559 million in cap space for the 2021 season right now.

