PFF names four Ohio State players to its Preseason All-American first team

It will not be the last time we look at one of these as we get closer and closer to the start of the Ohio State football season (now just a couple of months away). It’s another preseason All-American team, this time from the folks at Pro Football Focus.

We’ve already seen numerous Buckeyes appear on other lists, and it’s no different with PFF. In fact, if we’re simply looking at the first team, the popular online analytics-driven performance site has four Ohio State players appearing.

You’ve been down this road before and can probably name at least one or two of those wearing scarlet and gray that PFF identified, but maybe one or two are a surprise, at least as far as making it on the first team.

Let’s run through the players that PFF honored before anything kicks off in 2021.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver - Preseason First Team PFF All-American

Chris Olave lines up in spring practice. Ohio State Department of Athletics.

What PFF Says about Olave

"Olave was projected to be a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft but made the surprising decision to return to school and boost his stock even higher. For the Buckeyes, this is fantastic news. They are returning perhaps the most refined route-runner in college football. "Olave has generated a step or more of separation on over 87% of his targets since 2019, the highest rate in the country. Against single coverage over the past two seasons, he has racked up 15 receptions of 15-plus yards in which he had more than a couple of steps of separation, trailing only Alabama's DeVonta Smith for the most in the FBS (19) and was five more than the next-best Power Five receiver."

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver - Preseason First Team PFF All-American

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. USA TODAY Sports

What PFF Says about Wilson

"Like his teammate Olave, Wilson is one of the best route-runners in the game. He impressed against single coverage (sixth in PFF grade on such plays) and frequently found soft spots against zone while working from the slot, leading to a separation rate that ranked eighth-best in college football this past season. The 2019 five-star recruit is bound to put up numbers in this offense once again in 2021."

Thayer Munford, Offensive Tackle - Preseason First Team PFF All-American

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) warms up before a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. USA TODAY Sports

What PFF Says about Munford

"Munford is taking advantage of his “super senior” year and returning to school for the 2021 season, which is a big positive for the Buckeyes. He was a decent starter at left tackle for Ohio State in 2018 and 2019, but he improved his play even further in 2020. Munford posted a 91.8 PFF grade this past season, the fourth-best mark in the FBS and the highest mark among returning tackles. His pass protection was nearly flawless in 2020. "Munford stood strong against quality pass-rush units, such as Michigan, Clemson and Alabama, and displayed tremendous processing speed against stunts and blitzes all year long. Over 264 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just three pressures, none of which were sacks or hits on quarterback Justin Fields. In turn, his pressure rate allowed was half a percentage point lower than any other Power Five left tackle."

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Line - Preseason First Team PFF All-American

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates a sack with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. USA TODAY Sports

What PFF Says about Garrett

"Garrett was a four-star prospect and a top-100 recruit in the 2017 class, but he didn’t consistently see the field until the 2020 season after just over 400 snaps over his first three college campaigns. Yet, Garrett broke out in a big way in 2020, earning an astounding 88.9 pass-rush grade that trailed only Alabama's Christian Barmore — a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — for the best in the Power Five. Garrett may have generated only 18 pressures in eight games, but he won consistently. In fact, his 17.9% win rate also trailed only Barmore for the best mark in the Power Five. He is a force of nature with heavy hands, bound to wreak havoc again in 2021."

Honorable Mention

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrates after tackling Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

Complete PFF Preseason All-American First Team - Offense

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) scores a touchdown during a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Oklahoma won 41-13. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman Credit: USA TODAY Sports

PFF 2021 Preseason All-American First Team

Offense

Quarterback - Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma Sooners Running Back - Tank Bigsby, Auburn Tigers Running Back - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State Wildcats Wide Receiver - Chris Olave, Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver - Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver - Justyn Ross, Clemson Tigers Tight End - Charlie Kolar, Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Tackle - Thayer Munford, Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Tackle - Darrian Kinnard, Kentucky Wildcats Guard - Cain Madden, Notre Dame Fighting Iris Guard - Justin Shaffer, Georgia Bulldogs Center - Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Hawkeyes

Complete PFF Preseason All-American First Team - Defense and Special Teams

Dec. 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

PFF 2021 Preseason All-American First Team

Defense and Special Teams

Interior Defensive Line - Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Buckeyes Interior Defensive Line - Jermayne Lole, Arizona State Sun Devils Edge - Nick Bonito, Oklahoma Sooners Edge - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Ducks Linebacker - Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington Huskies Linebacker - Mike Jones, Jr., LSU Tigers Cornerback - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Tigers Cornerback - Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati Bearcats Safety - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Safety - Brandon Joseph, Northwestern Wildcats Flex D - Tykee Smith, Georgia Bulldogs Kicker - Cade York, LSU Tigers Punter - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt Panthers Kick Returner - Trestan Ebner, Baylor Bears Punt Returner - Phillip Brooks, Kansas State Wildcats

