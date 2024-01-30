PFF names former Auburn quarterback as ‘player to watch’ at Senior Bowl

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has been named a player to watch during Senior Bowl week by Pro Football Focus.

Nix became one of the premier players in all of college football after transferring to Oregon in December 2021.

This past season Nix led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship game appearance by throwing for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. The 23-year-old lost to Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies heartbreakingly but bounced back by defeating the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl a month later.

Despite all the success and personal accolades, Nix still has much to prove in the Senior Bowl this week. Many scouts and critics have questions regarding Nix’s decision-making and true ability to play the position because of such a dominant, short-read-reliant system at Oregon.

Rarely was Nix forced to throw the ball down the field or go through multiple reads.

In PFF’s write-up of Nix, they state “Many have discounted his progression due to the Ducks’ system, which features plenty of screens and short passes. He’ll get the chance to prove he’s more than that — and possibly worthy of a top-10 pick.”

We’ll see if Bo can prove the doubters wrong this week and convince a quarterback-needy team to take a shot on him in the first round. The battle for the third quarterback off the board is wide open behind USC star Caleb Williams and UNC sophomore Drake Maye.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire