PFF names DT Maurice Hurst II as Browns’ most underrated player

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry completely remade the defensive tackle group last offseason after they were awful at the position in 2022. Cleveland took a chance on often injured but talented defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, and it paid off last year.

PFF just released its most underrated players on each team, and Hurst was the pick for Cleveland. Though Hurst saw his season end early with an injury, he was a menace as a situational pass rusher who brought energy and production off the bench. PFF gave Hurst an 81.0 overall grade, 75.9 pass-rush grade, and 76.5 run-defense grade.

Hurst will have to earn his spot on the roster in 2024 after the team added two defensive tackles in the draft. It could come down to Hurst or 2023 third-rounder Siaki Ika, and if that is the case, it is clear that Hurst is by far the better player.

In the end, how many defensive tackles will the Browns keep in 2024?

