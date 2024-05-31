PFF names deep passing game as Jaguars’ biggest strength

While Calvin Ridley’s free-agent signing with the Titans left the Jaguars without their leading receiver from 2023 moving forward, their passing attack remains a focal point entering its 2024 campaign, arguably the team’s biggest strength.

Pro Football Focus made that argument in an analysis of every NFL team’s strengths, weaknesses and approach to retooling their rosters this year, praising the Jaguars’ deep passing offense as it appears on paper at this point in this offseason.

Despite Ridley’s exit, PFF commended Jacksonville for its selection of Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and the signing of Gabe Davis in free agency to recuperate.

Biggest strength in 2023: Deep Passing Game Despite losing Calvin Ridley to the division-rival Titans, the Jaguars still have a plethora of receivers who can make big plays downfield. First-round rookie Brian Thomas Jr. was among the best deep receivers in college football last season, ranking in the top 10 in this year’s draft class in receptions, yards and receiving grade on balls thrown at least 20 yards downfield. The team also signed free agent Gabe Davis, whose 93.5 receiving grade on deep balls tied Tank Dell for 12th best in the NFL. Getting the ball to those deep threats will be Trevor Lawrence, whose 96.6 deep passing grade in 2023 ranked fifth among quarterbacks with at least 10 such attempts.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor mentioned Tuesday that the explosive passing game has been emphasized throughout the offseason as the coaching staff has assessed and adjusted its playbook and personnel.

Thomas and Davis’ additions to a receiving corps that already includes productive slot Christian Kirk and Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram were critical aspects of the team’s approach.

“We feel like we have people that we’re able to push the ball down the field,” Taylor said. “Just got to get the opportunity and call those types of plays throughout the course of games.”

PFF called Jacksonville’s pass rush its biggest weakness entering the 2024 season, naming edge rusher and former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker as the team’s “X-factor” player as a result.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire