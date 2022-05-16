PFF names Daniel Jones the Giants’ most underrated player

Pro Football Focus has fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones as the New York Giants’ most underrated player.

Jones was added to a list of 32 — one from each team — and his inclusion is certain to spark some debate.

NEW YORK GIANTS: QB DANIEL JONES The Giants overdrafted Jones at No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but since then he has had an ugly situation around him that has only deteriorated. His box score statistics (21 touchdowns to 17 interceptions over the past two seasons) have belied better play, and had his offensive line not fallen to rack and ruin, we may have seen a player who the team had full confidence in going forward rather than a man at the last chance saloon. Jones isn’t a superstar quarterback by any means, but he has played better in a bad situation than people give him credit for. And that situation should have improved in dramatic fashion this offseason. Don’t be surprised if we see a significant bump in Jones’ PFF grade from the 70.0s into the 80.0s.

The former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has not lived up to his selection so far in his career but has also not had the easiest path. Jones has had one of the worst offensive lines in the league, an injured Saquon Barkley, and depleted receiving cores throughout his 37 starts.

Despite these obstacles, Jones has put up a modest 8398 yards and 45 touchdowns (to 29 interceptions) with a career 62.8-percent completion percentage.

Jones has shown several flashes of being better than what the stats show with impressive comeback wins and some beautiful deep balls. Not to mention, Jones has also added 1,000 yards and five touchdowns on the ground showing his prowess in the run game.

If Jones can take care of the ball (a problem he has struggled with coming into the NFL), he will have the possibility to see a Year 4 jump.

The Duke alum will have the best offensive line of his career with the signings of three veteran interior linemen, a promising rookie in Evan Neal, and a developing Andrew Thomas. Barkley should also be healthy for the 2022 season to alleviate the pressure on Jones in the passing game.

Finally, the Giants’ receiving corps heavily underperformed in 2021 but will likely improve heavily with the emergence of Kadarius Toney, better play from Kenny Golladay, and a combination of better play from Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard with the bonus of second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson.

