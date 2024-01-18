PFF names Curtis Samuel a free agent Giants should pursue this offseason

The New York Giants will enter free agency with a plethora of needs and not to be overlooked is the wide receiver position, which has underwhelmed in recent years.

Although the Giants have a cast of quality mid-tier receivers with unique potential — Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson — they still lack that true No. 1 on the outside.

General manager Joe Schoen insists that’s not required for success but the results seem to defy that notion. A game-breaking red zone target would help elevate the Giants’ offense to the next level and relieve some of the pressure on other skill position players.

With that in mind, Pro Football Focus recently suggested that the Giants target wide receiver Curtis Samuel

The Giants could benefit from investing in the wide receiver market this offseason and should perhaps be looking to double-dip in free agency and the draft. Curtis Samuel isn’t going to come in and be a WR1 for the team, but he is a reliable target who can fill out a wide receiver room. He’s coming off a 2023 season during which he dropped just four of the 66 catchable passes thrown his way.

Although PFF has the right idea, another mid-tier wide receiver isn’t something the Giants need. They are well-stocked in that department and spending resources on more of the same is a recipe for disaster.

Samuel has never produced at a clip that exceeds Slayton and taking snaps away from Hyatt and Robinson isn’t something the offense would benefit from.

If the Giants are going to dip their toe into the wide receiver market, they’d be better suited to target someone like Tee Higgins or Calvin Ridley.

