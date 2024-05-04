PFF names Colts Laiatu Latu one of the biggest Day 1 steals of 2024 NFL draft

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft, PFF went through all three days and named their biggest draft steals. On Day 1, the Colts selection of UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu made the list.

To determine which prospects were considered “steals,” PFF compared where they were selected in the draft to where that prospect was ranked on their big board.

Here is what PFF had to say about the Colts selecting Latu:

“Latu captured five of nine top spots in PFF’s key grading facets among eligible EDGE defenders and earned an elite 94.3 pass-rush grade this past season. “The medical concerns clearly didn’t scare everyone off, as Latu ended up as the first defensive player off the board — but not until the Colts came on the clock at No. 15. Latu’s pass-rushing bag is as deep as any edge prospect we’ve seen in the past few years, and he pairs that with a quick first step and great closing speed. He has the potential to be a double-digit sack guy as early as his rookie season.”

Latu was considered by many in this draft class to not only be the top edge rusher but the top defender as well–not a bad selection at 15th overall.

However, as PFF notes, medical concerns left some uncertainty around where he was going to be taken with each team feeling differently about it.

But from a production standpoint at one of the most important positions in football, Latu was dominant the last two seasons at UCLA. He would total 65 pressures and 12 sacks in 2022, followed by 62 pressures and 15 sacks in 2023, leading all edge rushers in pass-rush win rate.

GM Chris Ballard has also mentioned how polished Latu is, already with a wide array of pass rush moves, along with a relentless motor.

Joining Latu on this list were Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers, and Terrion Arnold.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire