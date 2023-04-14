PFF names their All-College offense since the inception of the CFP

The transition from the BCS era to the College Football Playoffs has been a massive success with many more teams vying to compete for national prominence each year. Since its inception, the playoff era has been graced with some truly remarkable teams such as the 2019 LSU Tigers or the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide as well as some all-time great talents like Trevor Lawrence and Ezekiel Elliot.

Offenses have absolutely taken off over the last decade and scoring in college football has never been this high, and it isn’t due to poor defensive schemes.

PFF College breaks down its All-college football team since the start of the Playoffs in 2014 which features two former Crimson Tide members. The team is headlined by former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson. Some, including myself, might argue that Derrick Henry or Ezekiel Elliot is more deserving than Robinson, but to each their own.

The Tide cracks the line-up at the wide receiver position where they are represented by Amari Cooper and Jaylen Waddle. Both guys had absolutely incredible careers with the Tide and are more than deserving, but it is interesting that somehow Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver, DeVonta Smith doesn’t make the roster.

All-College Football Team Since 2014: Offensive Edition♨️ pic.twitter.com/3j6iJiWqwI — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 12, 2023

