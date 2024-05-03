PFF names Chiefs DB Jaden Hicks one of the 2024 NFL draft’s biggest steals

The Kansas City Chiefs have an excellent track record of finding talented players in the late rounds of the NFL draft, and the team’s haul last week drew the attention of experts around the league.

Kansas City’s fourth-round pick Jaden Hicks, a Washington State product, was widely regarded as one of the most exciting defensive backs in the 2024 class and somehow managed to fall to the Chiefs on Day 3.

Pro Football Focus named Hicks one of the draft’s biggest steals this week, which could signal that the former Cougar has the potential to develop into a starter for Kansas City in relatively short order.

Biggest Round 3 steals from the NFL Draft https://t.co/5Qi4Zde9WO pic.twitter.com/NuYofkCeeN — PFF (@PFF) May 2, 2024

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is among the most respected talent evaluators in the NFL, and after putting together an excellent rookie class in 2024, he seems to have Kansas City in a position to continue competing for Super Bowl championships for years to come.

Hicks is just the latest in a series of young defenders that Veach has found in the late-rounds who can help the Chiefs keep their defense on the cutting edge.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire