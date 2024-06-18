PFF names the Browns as an overlooked team heading into 2024

Top to bottom, the Cleveland Browns have one of the best rosters in the entire NFL heading into 2024. The question all comes back to the most important position in the game, with a lot depending on how quarterback Deshaun Watson plays.

The rest of the roster has talent everywhere you look to build off a great 2023 season when they won 11 games. PFF recently released an article talking about five teams that are being overlooked, with the Browns headlining that list.

“Headlined by Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and an edge defender who has earned a 90.0-plus pass-rush grade in each of the past five seasons, the Browns’ roster was good enough to make the playoffs with a 38-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback down the stretch in 2023. If Deshaun Watson can even be a top-16 quarterback in the NFL in 2024, the Browns will make some noise.”

If Watson can be a Pro Bowl-caliber player this year, Cleveland will have a deep playoff run.

