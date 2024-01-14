PFF names Broncos FB Michael Burton a 2023 All-Pro

Pro Football Focus, the prestigious sports analytic site geared toward college and NFL football, announced their 2023 All-Pro Team last week and Denver Broncos fullback Michael Burton made the list.

Although Burton only carried the ball seven times for nine yards, according to PFF his impact landed more than just on carries or lack thereof.

“There aren’t many true fullbacks in today’s NFL, but of the 15 players to record at least 50 snaps lined up as a fullback this season, Burton led the way in PFF run-blocking grade (67.2),” Gordon McGuinness wrote on PFF’s website.

While teams don’t employ fullbacks, due to the NFL leaning toward pass-heavy attacks, Payton used Burton to help establish a physical component to their offensive attack. However, was Burton used due to Russell Wilson’s limitations? Will Payton lean toward the aerial attack and draft a QB that favors his New Orleans Saints days in 2024? Whichever way Payton lands, it doesn’t take from the impact Burton made with the Broncos this season.

In addition to Burton, Broncos long snapper Mitchell Fraboni was also named a second-team All-Pro by PFF (Ross Matiscik of the Jacksonville Jaguars got the first-team nod).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire