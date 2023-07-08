PFF names Bills’ Deonte Harty among wide receivers primed for bigger role

The Buffalo Bills have arguably a top-five wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. During his time in Buffalo, Diggs has averaged 112 receptions, 1,396 yards and just shy of 10 receiving touchdowns per season.

However, the gap between Diggs and the Bills’ secondary options at that position is massive. Diggs more than doubled the next closest Buffalo wideout in receptions last year (108 to Gabriel Davis’ 48). In addition, his receiving yardage was nearly 600 yards greater than Davis’ total of 836.

As Buffalo entered the offseason, the front office knew that they would need more options to take the heat off Diggs and provide additional weapons for superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills signed free agent Deonte Harty to add a dynamic element to the offense. Pro Football Focus named Harty as a receiver who is primed for a greater role in 2023. As PFF’s Sam Monson notes:

Bills fans have been crying out for a legitimate No. 2 receiver opposite Stefon Diggs for some time. It was supposed to be Gabriel Davis, but he wasn’t able to really elevate his game last year into that role. Buffalo might be instead aiming to elevate the level of the entire receiving corps, rather than that one specific position within the offense.

Harty — who until last year went by the surname Harris — missed most of last season because of foot and turf toe issues. In 2021, Harty set career bests as a wide receiver, reeling in 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

Bills WR Deonte Harty makings plays pic.twitter.com/ALvo6DgAeZ — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 11, 2023

Harty adds an explosive element to the return game as well. In 2019, he led the league in kick return yards and was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Monson says that while Harty has had limited opportunities as a wide receiver, he could be in the perfect situation to break out in Buffalo. Monson adds:

[Harty is] a dynamic speedster who can make plays underneath as well as deep downfield. Harty barely played last season, but in 2021 he posted an 87.6 PFF grade and popped in almost every available receiving metric despite notching just 36 receptions. He is only 25 years old, and Josh Allen represents by far the best quarterback situation he has had to work with (given the physical limitations of Drew Brees by the end of his career). There is very little evidence that Harty can be a high-volume player in the NFL, and at 5-foot-6 and around 170 pounds that will always be a concern, but the Bills’ offense is a perfect environment for him to showcase his playmaking ability. And he has that in abundance.

Harty has the speed and versatility to line up in various positions. Even with his diminutive stature, expect to see him out wide in addition to spending time in the slot. Furthermore, Harty is the type of player to catch a swing pass and turn it into massive yards after the catch.

Harty will battle Davis for the No. 2 receiver role and will challenge incumbent Khalil Shakir and free agent addition Trent Sherfield for snaps in the slot. Harty will also look to supplant Nyheim Hines as Buffalo’s main kick returner.

