PFF names Alabama defender the perfect NFL draft prospect for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some serious roster moves to consider once the 2023 season wraps up. Despite the fact that the Steelers are currently 9-7 and could still sneak into the playoffs, this roster is going to need an overhaul.

The 2024 NFL draft should provide Pittsburgh with plenty of options on both sides of the ball. But where do they begin? According to Pro Football Focus, the defensive secondary is where the Steelers need to look first and they named Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry as the team’s perfect prospect.

Here is what they had to say about their choice:

The Steelers did the right thing by investing in a future starting cornerback in 2023, selecting Joey Porter Jr., but they need to continue to do so, even with a first-round pick this year. Their secondary is aging fast beyond Porter, and Mckinstry is one of the most experienced press-man cornerbacks in the draft. The soon-to-be Alabama product has forced 28 incompletions over the past two seasons.

There’s no doubt Pittsburgh has to look to the secondary in the offseason. McKinstry is one of several top defensive backs the Steelers could target in the first round along with Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin.

