PFF named Raiders DT Bilal Nichols among most overrated free agents

Oh boy. Here we go. The Raiders signed their second free agent early on Wednesday morning as they agreed to terms with ex-Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

For the most part, that seems like a pretty smart move by the Raiders. Nichols has a bunch of starts under his belt and he’s only 25. Plus, he has the ability to play up and down the defensive line at multiple positions. However, not everyone believes this is a good signing.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named Nichols one of the most overrated interior defensive linemen available in free agency. Here is why they aren’t as high on him as most:

“Nichols is projected to fetch a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason with $13.75 million guaranteed, according to PFF. For a player that has generated negative WAR in two of the last three years, that is a bit too much. Nichols’ versatility will be coveted, but his unspectacular career should cause teams to be cautious in shelling out major cash for his services.”

Nichols didn’t receive $8 million per year from the Raiders. Instead, the number came in under $6 million for just two seasons. For that reason alone, PFF has to feel better about the signing. Plus, he’s in a defense that will allow him to rush the passer more with Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue at defensive end.

We shall see who the Raiders decide to pair with Nichols, but it’s hard to be too upset about this deal. Nichols is a quality defensive tackle whose best football might still be ahead of him.

