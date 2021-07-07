PFF named a key Penn State defender among nation’s top 50 for 2021

Penn State’s secondary is expected to be one of its biggest strengths in 2021, and the return of safety Jaquan Brisker is a big reason why. Brisker is widely regarded as one of the best players on Penn State’s roster this season, and Pro Football Focus has gone so far as to include him in a list of the best players in the nation for the upcoming season.

PFF released its list of the top 50 college football players in 2021. Leading the way is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, followed by LSU cornerback Derek Stingley. Penn State’s Brisker comes in on the list at No. 38 overall.

Here’s what PFF had to say about Penn State’s top safety;

After two years of stellar play at Lackawanna Community College, Brisker chose Penn State over Alabama and others in 2019. He has been one of the top safeties in the country ever since. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound safety has earned PFF grades of 82.0 and 82.8 in his two years as a Nittany Lion, forming one of the five best two-year marks in the FBS. Brisker also owns 85.0-plus grades against the run and in coverage over the last couple of years, something no other Power Five safety has managed. He’s rocked up and explosive and certified himself as one of the best tacklers at the position a year ago, missing just one tackle on 60 total attempts. That 1.7% missed tackle rate led all FBS safeties on the year and was the second-lowest rate we have ever seen in the PFF College era.

Penn State will face a number of players in PFF’s top 50 list this fall. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is the highest-ranked Big Ten player on the list at No. 3. Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave (No. 10) and Garrett Wilson (No. 13), offensive tackle Thayer Munford (No. 14), and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett (No. 21) all made the list. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, who will come to Beaver Stadium in Week 3, is No. 17 on the list. Auburn also has cornerback Roger Mccreary coming in at No. 49. Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen (No. 28) and Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson (No. 29) are also included.

