PFF moves Browns up significantly in their power rankings

By all accounts, it has been a great offseason for the Cleveland Browns, on paper anyways. Additions like Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should make the defense significantly better.

PFF has released their post-draft power rankings and the Browns saw a jump from 21 pre-draft to ninth with everything they have done.

“The Browns shored up their defense this offseason by adding safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Drafting Siaki Ika, who posted a 76.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and an 11.6% pass-rush win rate in 2022, will morph their defense into a force to be reckoned with. Cleveland also added to its receiving corps by drafting Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman.”

