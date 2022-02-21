PFF’s Mock Draft sets QB trade prices quite high

In a quarterback and head coach-driven league, the two will get more than their fair share of the conversation. In the end, both also get too much credit and too much blame depending on the outcome for their team.

The Cleveland Browns offseason has been more of the same after Baker Mayfield had a difficult (read: bad) 2021 season. Others have pointed the blame at Kevin Stefanski for his play-calling and/or continuing to play the injured Mayfield.

At least on social media, that has led to a great divide between fans who believe Mayfield can bounce back (“Baker Bros”) and those who believe the Browns HAVE to make a change at the position (this group hasn’t had a catchy name just yet).

In the end, if the Browns do want to upgrade from Mayfield they will need to find that upgrade. They will also have to decide how big of an upgrade they think that is compared to what it would cost to acquire that new quarterback.

Pro Football Focus’ new mock draft puts the cost of trading for a quarterback very high. In their draft, three veterans are on the move to new franchises:

Everyone expects quarterbacks to be expensive, especially Rodgers for example, but the proposed trades for all three are quite pricey:

Rodgers – 2022 1st, 2nd and 3rd plus a 2023 1st

Wilson – 2022 1st and 2nd plus a 2023 1st

Carr – 2022 1st and 3rd plus a 2023 1st

While each of those quarterbacks are likely upgrades over Mayfield, the cost to acquire them (also assuming players like Rodgers and Wilson will allow those deals to happen) is substantial for any team. For the Browns, acquiring any of the three at that price would severely limit their ability to improve at wide receiver or on the defensive line, both areas of great need for the team.

Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garappolo and Deshaun Watson are three other quarterbacks mentioned as trade candidates. While all three could come at lower costs, the price may still be higher than palatable for Cleveland. Watson’s legal issues add a larger concern while the contracts for any of the other mentioned quarterbacks would likely have to be addressed as well.

Upgrading at the most important position in the NFL is not a bad idea but the cost may be prohibitive for the Browns given some of their other big needs. That all assumes A) Cleveland wants to move on from Mayfield and B) an upgrade is even accessible at that high price.