PFF mock draft: Rams address 3 major needs, beginning with ILB

The Los Angeles Rams have already done the bulk of their work in free agency, signing Leonard Floyd and DeSean Jackson. They lost several key players, including John Johnson and Troy Hill, but with cap space limited, they don’t have many options left.

As a result, they’ll be looking to add a couple of starters in the draft next month. In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, the Rams land three potential starters, beginning with an inside linebacker at No. 57 overall.

Here are the three picks made by PFF’s Michael Renner.

57. ILB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Davis was also the pick for the Rams in Draft Wire's latest three-round mock, becoming somewhat of a popular selection for L.A. in recent projections. He's a massive linebacker at 6-foot-3, possessing great athleticism for the position. However, he is inexperienced, playing just 25 games in college and making only 144 tackles – 102 of which came in 2020 alone. But he would fill a huge hole at linebacker for the Rams.

88. OL Kendrick Green, Illinois

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Daniel Jeremiah named Green a prospect the Rams could target in the second round, so this would be viewed as a potential steal for them in Round 3. Green has played left guard and center, offering great flexibility up front. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com says he fits well in a team that runs a lot of outside zone, which is a staple of Sean McVay's offense. Green would make perfect sense for the Rams at some point on Day 2 if Austin Blythe leaves.

103. DL Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

With Michael Brockers traded to the Lions, the Rams have a hole at defensive end. Togiai is a versatile prospect hailing from Ohio State. While not the biggest or longest defensive lineman, Togiai was productive as an interior defender. He had three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss last season and finished the year with 23 total tackles. He would give the Rams some depth and talent along the defensive line, which could be needed if A'Shawn Robinson and Sebastian Joseph-Day leave next year in free agency.

