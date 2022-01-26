PFF mock draft: Falcons land another WR from the SEC
The Falcons enter the 2022 NFL draft with the No. 8 overall pick, but unlike last year where the options seemed to be quarterback or Kyle Pitts, there are a number of routes the team could take this time around.
A week ago, Pro Football Focus projected Atlanta to build along the offensive front. This time, they project the Falcons to upgrade their wide receiver group by adding Treylon Burks from Arkansas.
“Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Treylon Burks in the same offense? That’s giving me vibes of this year’s 49ers team with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. It would present so many unique players that it would make them a tough matchup every week.”
This selection comes with of the assumption the team will move on from Calvin Ridley this offseason. There is a lot to like about Burks — he is tough to bring down due to his big frame and is a very versatile weapon — but his route running leaves a lot to be desired. This is arguably Ridley’s best asset, his ability to create separation with pristine route running.
However, Burks is more than capable of using his speed and athleticism to become a true vertical threat. Let’s check out his stats and highlights.
Treylon Burks 2021 Stats
66 catches
1,104 receiving yards
11 rec. TDs
16.4 yards per rec.
Long: 91 yards
14 carries
112 rush yards
1 rush TD
Treylon Burks highlights
