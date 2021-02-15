PFF mock draft has Eagles trading up to take a top QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We’re still waiting to see if/when the Eagles trade Carson Wentz. If that happens, then Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter for the Eagles … unless he’s not.

A recent mock draft from PFF’s Austin Gayle brings up an interesting scenario.

What if the Eagles want to draft a quarterback in April and even trade up to do it?

In this mock draft, the Eagles trade up from No. 6 to No. 3 with the Dolphins to take QB Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Fields is the third QB off the board after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

Here’s what PFF wrote about the pick:

“With Carson Wentz likely on his way out of Philadelphia, the Eagles need to get aggressive at upgrading at the quarterback position in April's draft. Rookie Jalen Hurts showed flashes of competence as the team’s starter, but he still finished the last four weeks of the season as one of the lowest-graded quarterbacks.

“Fields has his own fair share of concerns as a prospect, but he’s still the No. 3 overall player on PFF’s board and the first-ranked college quarterback in terms of PFF passing grade over the past two seasons (2019-20).”

The mock draft doesn’t show what the Eagles would have to trade to get up three spots, but it wouldn’t be cheap. (The Dolphins, by the way, end up taking Ja'Marr Chase, who would be my pick for the Eagles at 6.)

So is this realistic?

Well, I think the most realistic part of this trade is the Dolphins’ trading out. Yes, they already own the No. 18 pick but if they’re not looking to draft a quarterback there might be teams calling to get No. 3 to get in front of the Falcons, who might also want to take a quarterback.

Would the Eagles do it, though? I doubt it, but I’m not sure. They did just use a 2nd-round pick on Hurts a year ago. They thought it was worth it to use the 53rd pick on Hurts in a move that certainly ruffled some feathers. So the organization clearly likes him and there were good signs from Hurts as a rookie.

Story continues

But if they have any doubts that he’s the future franchise quarterback, then they owe it to themselves to at least do all the requisite homework on the top quarterbacks in this draft class. After all, the Eagles haven’t been in the top 10 naturally since after the 2012 season.

Howie Roseman was incredibly aggressive after the Eagles identified Wentz as their target in 2016 and was able to go from 13 to 8 to 2, so there’s no doubt that he’d be able to figure out how to get from 6 to 3 to get his next quarterback. So perhaps it’s a possibility, but it would be pretty wild.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube