PFF mock draft has Bears trading down, selecting Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright is the new hot name in Chicago. As the NFL world gets ready for the upcoming draft, the offensive tackle from Tennessee has popped up as the Bears first-round pick in more and more mock drafts. The latest appearance came in a first-round mock that PFF’s Brad Spielberger released on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Spielberger has the Bears making a trade with the Titans to move from No. 9 to No. 11, where they ultimately select Wright. Since we only see the players in the mock, we don’t know the terms of the fake deal to move down two spots. The Titans used the No. 9 pick to select their QB of the future, Anthony Richardson. One pick later, the Steelers made Paris Johnson Jr. the second offensive tackle off the board. That left the Bears to select Wright. For what it’s worth, Spielberger had Peter Skoronski as the first offensive tackle to be selected, going to the Lions with the No. 6 overall pick.

Wright has rocketed up draft boards recently, breaking into the conversation for top offensive line prospect along with Skoronski, Johnson Jr. and Broderick Jones. He’s been a popular choice for the Bears, too. Over the past week, Mel Kiper Jr., PFF’s Michael Renner and our very own Josh Schrock mocked Wright to the Bears somewhere between No. 9 and No. 19.

Wright broke into the Volunteers starting lineup at right tackle and right guard as a freshman in 2019. He moved to left tackle in 2021, but moved back to right tackle in 2022. Over his entire college career, Wright started 42 games, making him one of the most experienced prospects in his class. Big time SEC pass rushers, like Will Anderson, have praised Wright for being the toughest tackle to get past. Last year, he didn’t give up any sacks, and only surrendered eight total pressures, per PFF.

The NFL draft kicks off for real on Apr. 27.

