PFF: Matt Milano carries Bills linebackers to top-10 ranking

The Buffalo Bills linebacker unit took a huge blow this summer… but Matt Milano saves the day.

At least in a Pro Football Focus sense.

With Tremaine Edmunds departing to the Chicago Bears as a free agent, most would not be surprised to see the football analytics outlet ask questions of the Bills linebacker room.

PFF does that, but in their positional group ranking for NFL linebacker units in the league, Milano is held in such a positive light that he keeps Buffalo inside the top 10. The Bills close out that group at No. 10, mostly due to Milano.

Currently it’s a mystery who will start next to Milano. Buffalo runs a nickel-based defense under head coach Sean McDermott, meaning only two linebackers are on the field a majority of the time.

There are numerous players on the Bills’ roster that could replace Edmunds. The two PFF make a case for are second-year pro Terrel Bernard and third-round rookie Dorian Williams. The answer will be found during training camp.

Here’s how PFF breaks down Buffalo’s linebacker unit, including Bernard and Williams:

10. Buffalo Bills The pairing of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano carried Buffalo’s linebackers to a 76.5 overall grade last year, good for sixth in the NFL. Edmunds departs for Chicago, but Milano remains to give this unit a high floor. Few match Milano’s exploits in coverage (83.2 coverage grade in 2022), and his three interceptions tied for the lead at the position this past season. Finding Milano’s new running mate will be a top priority for Buffalo. The likely candidates are a pair of third-round picks. Second-year pro Terrel Bernard occasionally played as a rookie last season and showed flashes in run defense, notably earning a 77.9 run-defense grade against the Jets in his only start of the year. Otherwise, he was primarily a special teams contributor. Dorian Williams, Buffalo’s third-round pick this year, is an intriguing player who spearheaded an incredible turnaround at Tulane. His play style is similar to Tremaine Edmunds‘, though he comes without Edmunds’ tremendous stature. Williams’ 87.0 coverage grade in 2022 was second in the draft class, trailing only first-rounder Jack Campbell. He has every opportunity to win the starting job in his first season.

