PFF makes Mekhi Blackmon apart of their 2024 All-Breakout Team

The Vikings went out and signed Shaq Griffin to compete for a starting job in 2024 alongside Byron Murphy. But Minnesota also has a few younger guys that are competing for playing time and a larger role in 2024, like Mekhi Blackmon.

Pro Football Focus recently released its 2024 All-Breakout team for the upcoming season, and the former USC Trojan was the lone Viking on the list.

The former USC Trojan had a nice rookie campaign, posting a 71.8 PFF coverage grade after joining the Vikings as a third-round draft pick. He allowed just 28 receptions and had a combined nine pass breakups and interceptions from 329 coverage snaps in 2023.

Blackmon played in all 17 games during his rookie season and started three at the corner position. He finished the year with 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks for Minnesota.

Blackmon will be battling with Akayleb Evans for that third cornerback role on Brian Flores’ defense. If the Vikings can continue to count on guys like Evans and Blackmon moving forward, the Minnesota secondary should be in a good place for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire