PFF makes the argument for Taysom Hill as a top-10 tight end

Taysom Hill had more rushing attempts than snaps at tight end last year, but that didn’t stop Pro Football Focus from arguing he’s the New Orleans Saints’ best option at the position going into 2023. We’ll let PFF’s John Kosko explain himself:

You had to know he was coming on this list at some point. Hill is not a traditional tight end nor is he a modern-day one, as he occupies a unique role that only he can do and has provided tremendous value to the Saints, ranking ninth in PFF WAR the past two seasons. While Juwan Johnson had a breakout season in 2022 and they just signed Foster Moreau, Hill is the slotted “starter,” and his versatility gives the Saints a lot of options.

Kosko ranked Hill at No. 9 out of the NFL’s projected starters at tight end, but as we mentioned off the top (and that Kosko alluded to in mentioning Hill’s “unique role” on offense), he does much more than block and catch passes like the other players on that list.

Hill posted his best production as a rusher in 2022, setting new career highs not just in attempts (96) and rushing yards (575), but in yards per carry, too (6.0). His seven touchdown runs were one shy of his personal best. Alvin Kamara led the Saints with 40 first down conversions as a runner, but Hill wasn’t far behind with 34 of his own. Their teammates combined for just 29.

So, yes, he has unique value to New Orleans’ offense. That doesn’t change the fact that even if the Saints label Hill at tight end, he shouldn’t be seen as one. Defenses won’t guard him like a tight end. He only lined up tight to the formation 51 times last season. The Saints may want to have Hill catch more passes in 2023, but his role isn’t going to change dramatically. Johnson’s continued ascent and Moreau’s addition mean fewer opportunities for him as a traditional tight end in their place. It’s nice to see Hill recognized for his contributions, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s one of the NFL’s best tight ends. He’s finding success doing his own thing.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire