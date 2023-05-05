PFF loves the Cardinals’ 2023 draft

The general vibe with Arizona Cardinals fans is that the 2023 NFL draft was a huge success. They got talented players with upside and acquired 2024 draft picks without giving up any of their future picks.

Fans aren’t the only ones who are fans of the draft.

In PFF’s post-draft grades for each team, the Cardinals get an A-plus.

They liked the selection of offensive lineman Paris Johnson in Round 1 and liked the maneuvering they did with their trades to land him and future picks.

Second-round pick B.J. Ojulari was called “one of the better remaining options” for edge defenders.

Third-round cornerback Garrett Williams “would have come off the board much earlier” were he not coming off a torn ACL.

Third-round receiver Michael Wilson “has the frame to be a more-than-solid player in the NFL.”

On Day 3, they weren’t as excited about fourth-round guard Jon Gaines as we are.

Quarterback Clayton Tune, drafted in the fifth round, had grades over 90.0 in back-to-back seasons.

They project sixth-round cornerback Kei’Trel Clark as a slot corner who can attack downhill.

They made no mention of defensive lineman Dante Stills.

An A-plus might be a little extreme, especially considering that Johnson, their first-round pick, might be the only to start as a rookie.

Johnson, Ojulari and Stills should have significant roles. Clark, Williams and Wilson can compete for playing time. Pappoe and Wilson likely will have to cut their teeth on special teams with more of a shot for offensive or defensive playing time in 2024.

But it is a good draft class.

