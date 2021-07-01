PFF lists the Vikings’ X-factor for 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Vikings made some early moves in NFL free agency this offseason, but none grabbed more headlines than the Patrick Peterson deal.
Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, has a chance at a resurgent year in Minnesota. Peterson could get a big boost in a more zone-heavy defensive scheme.
PFF’s Ben Linsey thinks Peterson could be the Vikings’ X-factor. Linsey wrote:
“Peterson ranks in just the 37th percentile of outside cornerbacks in coverage grade over the past two seasons. However, Vance Joseph’s man-heavy defense did Peterson’s declining athleticism no favors. The Vikings’ secondary provides an opportunity for Peterson to bounce back in a more favorable defensive scheme.”
Linsey also ranked the Vikings roster as the ninth-best in the league. He tabbed Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen as the team’s strength, while listing the interior offensive line as its weakness.