PFF lists the Vikings’ X-factor for 2021

The Vikings made some early moves in NFL free agency this offseason, but none grabbed more headlines than the Patrick Peterson deal.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, has a chance at a resurgent year in Minnesota. Peterson could get a big boost in a more zone-heavy defensive scheme.

PFF’s Ben Linsey thinks Peterson could be the Vikings’ X-factor. Linsey wrote:

“Peterson ranks in just the 37th percentile of outside cornerbacks in coverage grade over the past two seasons. However, Vance Joseph’s man-heavy defense did Peterson’s declining athleticism no favors. The Vikings’ secondary provides an opportunity for Peterson to bounce back in a more favorable defensive scheme.”

Linsey also ranked the Vikings roster as the ninth-best in the league. He tabbed Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen as the team’s strength, while listing the interior offensive line as its weakness.