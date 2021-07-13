PFF lists three Vikings players to build around

Jack White
·1 min read
In this article:
Who are some Minnesota players the team can build around?

Some Vikings players are great, but maybe they’d be difficult to build around due to their position. You can put Harrison Smith, Erik Kendricks and others in that category.

There are also some Minnesota players who might have been good to build around a few years ago, but now they’re probably too old. You can put Adam Thielen in that category and, yes, Smith in that category once again.

However, the Vikings still have some great players to build off of for future seasons. Hopefully for the team, these three stick around Here is PFF’s list:

WR Justin Jefferson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 29: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

DE Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

OT Brian O'Neill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) readies at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

1

1

