PFF lists three Vikings players to build around

Who are some Minnesota players the team can build around?

Some Vikings players are great, but maybe they’d be difficult to build around due to their position. You can put Harrison Smith, Erik Kendricks and others in that category.

There are also some Minnesota players who might have been good to build around a few years ago, but now they’re probably too old. You can put Adam Thielen in that category and, yes, Smith in that category once again.

However, the Vikings still have some great players to build off of for future seasons. Hopefully for the team, these three stick around Here is PFF’s list:

WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings

DE Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter

OT Brian O'Neill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75)

